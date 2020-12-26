Queen of the South 1-3 Dundee: Sow hat-trick earns Dee Boxing Day victory in Dumfries

An Osman Sow hat-trick earned Dundee their first away league victory of the season as they eased to a 3-1 win at Queen of the South.

Amid howling wind and swirling rain, the Dark Blues were in control throughout against the Championship’s bottom side.

After opening his account for the club the previous week against Dunfermline, Sow had two in Dumfries after just 21 minutes before adding his third early in the second period.

Queens grabbed a late consolation through Connor Shields’ wind-assisted effort.

The big news for Dundee pre-match was seeing Charlie Adam make the trip to Dumfries after his mother passed away last week on top of a thigh injury.

However, the midfielder put those worries to the side to turn out for the Dark Blues.

Also shrugging off injury concerns from midweek were Jordan Marshall and Sow to start.

Queens were without their talisman Stephen Dobbie after he picked up a hamstring injury the previous week at Morton.

After an even start to the contest, Sow gave his team the lead with a simple finish on 13 minutes.

Adam swung a corner kick into the crowded six-yard box and the big striker held off his man to nod into the top corner for his second goal in two games.

Five minutes later he almost had a second after Dundee caught the Queens defence sleeping from a free-kick. Danny Mullen peeled off and cut the ball back from the byline, finding Sow but his effort found the foot of the goalie.

The big Swede did get his second after 21 minutes after Mullen took advantage of a missed clearance at the back for the Doonhamers.

The former St Mirren man was stopped by Ferguson but the ball fell to Sow on the edge of the area and he rolled into the empty net at the second attempt after his first was blocked by Ayo Obileye.

The wind was starting to swirl and almost worked in the favour of the Dark Blues four minutes before the break as another Adam corner headed goalwards. This time it cracked off the crossbar.

Conditions continued to deteriorate after the break but that didn’t stop Dundee looking for a third.

On 52 minutes, Sow found Mullen with a cross to the far post but the forward didn’t catch his shot, allowing Ferguson to push behind.

And it was 3-0 two minutes later, once more Sow the right man in the right place.

This time Queens failed to deal with a Liam Fontaine throw giving Mullen a look at goal. He, though, lost his footing and his effort fell to Sow for a tap-in at the far post.

With 22 minutes remaining Paul McGowan sent in a cross from the right for the head of Lee Ashcroft but the centre-half sent his effort over the bar from six yards.

The Doonhamers had the chance to cut the deficit on 78 minutes as Dan Pybus got free in the area but saw his low effort expertly pushed wide by Jack Hamilton.

They did get on the scoresheet with eight minutes to go as an inswinging Shields cross curled into the far corner with the help of the wind.

However, there was no repeat of Dunfermline’s comeback this week as Dundee held on to move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Queens XI: Ferguson, Maxwell, Buchanan, Obileye, McKee (Goss 62), Fitzpatrick (Robinson 69), Pybus, Shields, McCabe, East, Gibson.

Subs not used: Leighfield, McGrory, McMahon, Sylla.

Dundee XI: Hamilton, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, McGhee, Adam (Robertson 90), McGowan, Mullen (McDaid 70), Sow (Afolabi 80).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, Forster, Anderson.

Referee: Alan Newlands.