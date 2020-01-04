Queen of the South 0-1 Dundee United: Tangerines battle to victory as injuries mount up

Dundee United battled to their 10th win in 11 matches with a 1-0 win at Queen of the South but counted the cost as injuries mounted up.

With Sam Stanton, Paul McMullan and Ian Harkes missing from the squad, Robbie Neilson saw both Calum Butcher and Mark Connolly limp off at Palmerston.

That didn’t prevent them from earning a spot of revenge against the side that last beat them in a 4-0 win in October as Connolly’s thumping second-half header did the damage this time around.

Declan Glass was thrown straight into Robbie Neilson’s starting XI after his recall from loan at Cove Rangers on Friday in place of the injured Ian Harkes.

Making his first start since August was central defender Connolly as Mark Reynolds dropped to the bench while Adrian Sporle replaced McMullan, who missed out completely.

Hosts Queen of the South named just four players on their bench.

United began the game with an attacking line-up that saw both Glass and Nicky Clark support striker Lawrence Shankland and there were chances at either end in the opening stages.

The two goalies had to be alert as first Benjamin Siegrist stopped Stephen Dobbie and then a dangerous Darren Brownlie header while Queens No 1 Robby McCrorie pawed out a Connolly header.

After a good opening 10 minutes, goalmouth action was at a premium until Queens got in behind five minutes before the break.

On-loan Jack Hamilton played Dobbie in behind who returned the favour by finding the big striker in the middle. Hamilton, though, fluffed the finish and could only hit Liam Smith in the six-yard box before Siegrist picked up.

Shortly after the break, though, United struck.

And it was Connolly on his first start in over four months who got the all-important goal, finding the corner with a fine header from Clark’s corner to net his first for the club.

On 52 minutes, it was almost 2-0 as Liam Smith went for goal but saw his low strike pushed just wide by McCrorie.

After an hour, the Tangerines were dealt a blow as influential midfielder Calum Butcher limped off.

On 66 minutes, assistant boss Gordon Forrest was yellow-carded for something he said to the officials.

Three minutes later Glass went close as he worked space on the edge of the area but sent his effort inches wide of the post.

With 14 minutes remaining, there was more injury concern for the Tangerines as Connolly went down before being replaced by Mark Reynolds.

Substitute Adam King sent a volley just over the bar from another dangerous Clark corner with 10 minutes to go before Kevin Holt had the chance to equalise as he beat Siegrist to the ball but could only head wide as United returned to winning ways.

Queen of the South: McCrorie, Mercer, Holt, Kilday, Brownlie, Paton (Semple 90), Murray, Hamilton (Irving 68), Dobbie, Lyon, Osman.

Subs not used: Leighfield, Gourlay.

Dundee United: Siegrist, L Smith, Connolly (Reynolds 76), Watson, Robson, Butcher (King 61), Glass (C Smith 90), Sporle, Appere, Clark, Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz, Chalmers, Graham, Mochrie.

Attendance: 2,041 (694 away)