Queen of the South 0-1 Dundee: Forster strike sees Dark Blues move back into play-off spots

Dundee moved level with second-placed Inverness in the Championship after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Queen of the South.

The Dark Blues dominated much of the contest at a windswept Palmerston but it took until the 72nd minute to break the deadlock as Jordon Forster powered in from close range.

Dundee boss James McPake stuck with the set-up that worked so well against Partick, though he was forced into one change as Andrew Nelson replaced the injured Ross Callachan. That saw Paul McGowan drop back into his more accustomed midfield slot.

Cammy Kerr returned to the bench after his knee surgery at the start of the month.

The two sides eased themselves into the game as the wind swirled around Palmerston but it was Dundee who gifted up the first chance of the contest.

Josh Meekings tried to find Christophe Berra with a throw-in but it sold the Hearts loanee short as Diemantas Petravicius nipped in only to see his low shot well-saved by Conor Hazard.

On 31 minutes, Graham Dorrans lifted a volley over the crossbar before he lifted the next one over the stand just minutes later after latching onto a wind-assisted ball over the top but getting his finish all wrong.

Seven minutes before the break the Dark Blues went close to opening the scoring as Nelson met a Meekings cross at the far post but saw his header drop just wide.

Seconds after the break a long Meekings throw caused problems as Berra flicked a header on and Nelson got to it first but couldn’t beat Ross Stewart with his header.

Two minutes later Stewart was outstretched as he tipped a Forster header over the bar before Kane Hemmings swept a shot from the corner of the area past the far post.

It took until the 72nd minute to see the first goal and it was a deserved one for the away side after dominating much of the second period.

It came from a ball lifted back into the area that Paul McGowan was quickest onto, he lobbed a cross to the far post where Berra saw his header saved at the far post. Fellow centre-back Forster made no mistake on the rebound, however, as he notched his first goal for the club.

Hemmings would go close before sub Ollie Crankshaw found the striker at the far post only to see the effort skew over the bar.

The Doonhamers put pressure on with Iain Wilson’s low ball evading everyone in stoppage time but Dundee did enough to earn a hard-fought three points.

Queens: Stewart, Mercer, Holt, Kilday, Pybus, Dobbie, Devine (Hamilton 81), Osman (Kidd 18), Semple, Petravicius (Oliver ), Wilson.

Subs not used: Leighfield, Ledger, Oliver, Irving, Paton.

Dundee: Hazard, Forster, Meekings, Berra, Elliott, McDaid, Byrne, McGowan (Kerr 81), Dorrans, Nelson (Crankshaw 69), Hemmings.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Field, Robertson, Cameron, Strachan.

Attendance: 1,126