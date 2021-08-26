News / Local / Fife Quad bikes stolen from Fife farm, sparking police probe By Neil Henderson August 26, 2021, 10:56 am Police are investigating the break-in at a farm in Fife. Two quad bikes have been stolen from a farm in Fife. The vehicles were taken from Nether Pratis Farm close to Leven shortly after 2am on Thursday. The stolen bikes – a red Yamaha and red Honda – have since been found in Buckhaven but a culprit has yet to be caught. Police are continuing to investigate the thefts. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35am on Thursday August 26, police were called following the theft of two quad bikes from a farm near Leven in Fife. “The bikes, a red Yamaha and a red Honda, were recovered locally by officers. “Enquires into the theft are continuing.” Man, 19, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayport raid Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe