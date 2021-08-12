Quad bike worth thousands of pounds stolen from Fife industrial estate

Police are in Fife are searching for a quad bike said to be worth thousands of pounds stolen from a Dunfermline industrial estate last week.

The blue, red and white quad was stolen from a unit on Elgin Industrial Estate, Dunfermline in the early hours of Friday, August 6.

Police Scotland have asked anyone who might have information about the theft to come forward in a bid to reunite the quad with its owner.

Officers investigating the theft in Fife said it had a five-figure value, and it’s thought whoever stole it must have had a way to transport it.

Fife detectives launch appeal for stolen quad bike

Detective constable Rob Finch of Dunfermline CID, said: “I would think that whoever stole this quad bike would have to have had some sort of transport to hide it and take it away, so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the industrial estate, especially between 10.30pm and 2am on Friday August 6 2021.

“We’d like also to hear from any motorists, especially those with dash-cam, as their footage may be very helpful to our inquiry.”

Detective Finch said information could be passed to officers via 101 by quoting reference number 0085 of Friday, 6 August, 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.