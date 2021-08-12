Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Quad bike worth thousands of pounds stolen from Fife industrial estate

By Alasdair Clark
August 12, 2021, 3:04 pm
Fife quad bike stolen
The bike was stolen last week

Police are in Fife are searching for a quad bike said to be worth thousands of pounds stolen from a Dunfermline industrial estate last week.

The blue, red and white quad was stolen from a unit on Elgin Industrial Estate, Dunfermline in the early hours of Friday, August 6.

Police Scotland have asked anyone who might have information about the theft to come forward in a bid to reunite the quad with its owner.

Officers investigating the theft in Fife said it had a five-figure value, and it’s thought whoever stole it must have had a way to transport it.

Fife detectives launch appeal for stolen quad bike

Detective constable Rob Finch of Dunfermline CID, said: “I would think that whoever stole this quad bike would have to have had some sort of transport to hide it and take it away, so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the industrial estate, especially between 10.30pm and 2am on Friday August 6 2021.

“We’d like also to hear from any motorists, especially those with dash-cam, as their footage may be very helpful to our inquiry.”

Detective Finch said information could be passed to officers via 101 by quoting reference number 0085 of Friday, 6 August, 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.