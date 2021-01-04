Quad bike worth over £5,000 stolen from dairy farm outside Dundee

An expensive quad bike, used to herd 600 cows, has been snatched from a dairy farm on the outskirts of Dundee.

The red Can-Am Outlander 450 described as an “essential piece of equipment” by farm managers, was bought only a year ago.

David Commons, farm manager at Ardgarth Farm, Lundie, which is between Dundee and Coupar Angus, said the bike cost £5,500.

He said: “We’re usually a busy dairy farm but we do minimal work over the Christmas break and have not been using the bike as much.

“It was left in one of the sheds – I saw it on Monday going into the shed and being locked away.

“Then on Wednesday I noticed I hadn’t seen it and thought ‘where has it gone’ and we searched everywhere before we realised it had been stolen.”

David, who lives on the farm, said the quad bike is used regularly to heard the farm’s 600 cows.

He said: “We don’t have much gear here, it’s only that really which is easily taken, and it’s an expensive piece of equipment.

“We’re a very hilly farm so it’s an essential piece of equipment to heard the cows – we have a stand-by buggy which is much bigger and less easily stolen.”

David said the quad bike, which looks very similar to the one pictured, is easily recognisable and has LED lights on the front.

He added: “People walk through the farm and you think most are trustworthy but you don’t know who has prying eyes.

“It’s our quieter time of year and people must have recognised there’s not much going on and taken the opportunity to take it away.”

The theft of the quad bike was reported to police and dealers have also been informed and are on the look-out for the stolen vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a call was made to report the theft of a quad bike from a farm in Lundie and enquiries, which are at a very early stage, are ongoing.”