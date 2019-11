Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen from a farm near Forfar.

The red Honda 350 – registration SP51 KTL – was taken from a farm at Aberlemno some time between 9pm on Wednesday and 10.30am on Thursday.

Officers have said that it appears a “small van or similar vehicle” was used to transport the quad bike away from the farm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.