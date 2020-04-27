Q&A: Homes under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts chats to the Tele about lockdown, the property market and how to keep kids entertained

The Tele’s Steven Rae caught up with property expert and television presenter Martin Roberts to discuss his love of Scotland, how coronavirus might impact the property market and his recently launched YouTube channel – which he hopes will keep plenty of kids entertained during lockdown.

Martin, how’s live in lockdown treating you?

“Well, the interesting thing is, we’re all in it together aren’t we? It is a uniting thing, we’re all going through this. Like many people, I’m in lockdown at home with the kids, the three dogs and the guinea pigs.

“But, like everybody, I’m just trying to find creative things to do to pass the time really.”

I know you’ve been on the likes of the One Show, Ready Steady Cook, Masterchef, Pointless and I’m a Celebrity…but joining us here today, this must be the pinnacle of your career no doubt?

“Well absolutely! I used to love coming up to Scotland. I used to do lots of filming there, on Homes Under the Hammer.

“I loved it up there and I miss it very much. Obviously Martel (Maxwell) is based up there so she gets to do a lot of the stories which is a shame because I loved it.

“I also run property training courses, teaching people the basics of how to become property investors.

“We’ve run seminars and weekend courses in Dundee. They’re currently on hold obviously.”

You have an intense schedule for Homes Under the Hammer and now that’s on hold, has that been a big change for yourself?

“Since we started in 2003, I’ve been filming most weeks, apart from February, so this is definitely bizarre!

“One of the things I’ve been working on is my own YouTube channel, so I set up Martin Roberts’ Property Titbits, where there’s lots of property hints and tips and advice on investing, and there’s also a huge DIY element to it.

“Then I also thought, ‘Why don’t we get the kids involved as well?’.

“So I’ve got a section of the site which is all about DIY projects that kids can do. Get them thinking, get them being a bit creative, get them learning DIY skills, and making things.

“And I’m doing that sort of thing with my own three kids, I’ve got a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old, who are my filming buddies, and my wife does the filming!”

Has it been well received so far?

“My subscribers have just tipped over 1,000, so it’s a brave new world.

“Hopefully Martin Roberts’ Property Titbits will be on people’s favourites and they’ll subscribe.

“I’d been filming almost every week two or three times a year for the past 17 years and then all of a sudden it stopped.

“I have got a slight issue that my hair is growing like crazy; I’ve missed two appointments at the hairdresser’s now, so I’m looking like Neanderthal man.

“My wife suggested she have a go but I saw the way she cut the dog and thought, ‘no, it’s not going to happen!’”

© DC Thomson

Can you tell us about one of yourYouTube projects?

“If you’ve heard of an entertainment group called The Blue Man Group, they paint their faces blue and do really entertaining stage shows.

“One of the things they do is they have drainpipe-type tubes, and they play them and they make this funky kind of sound. They have them all tuned so it’s like an octave and they can play them.

“So we made a thing called ‘musical tubes’, which you can find on the site in the kids’ DIY section, made out of old drainpipes.

“It was just plastic drainpipes and we created like a xylophone which you hit with an old slipper, and it worked.

“That got the kids thinking about music, about how sound is formed in a tube. We had to try and work out how to get it to sound, what notes – ‘how do you get C? How do you get D?’

“I’m really proud of that one.”

Will you continue doing these classes until normality resumes?

“There’s a thing called ‘property masterclass’, and it’s all about the basics of becoming a property investor. So I’ll carry on doing that.

“But getting (kids) electric screwdrivers out, get them screwing things together, it just opens up a world for them, that I think my life would be so much poorer if I didn’t do the DIY stuff.

“If I can inspire kids to do that then I think that’s great. That’s one thing I really want to carry on doing.”

How has the coronavirus crisis affected property prices at the moment?

“I think the good news is that, really, it’s all on hold and I think that has been forced on us by the fact that a lot of the banks and the building societies have put their lending on hold.

“And that’s not to say the property prices are going down or up; they’re just on hold. And I actually think that’s a good thing.

“We’re seeing a total drop off in sales, obviously, but that’s not because people aren’t buying, it’s cause they can’t buy.”

Is it difficult to say how the house prices will look after lockdown?

“The general predictions from across the board seem to be ranging from maybe a drop between 5 and 15%.

“There’s other commentators out there who are saying there’s going to be an absolute boom because there’s pent-up demand and all these people have been waiting to do it.

“Property is a reflection of our attitude and how the economy feels. If we feel nervous about our economy then I think that reflects in house prices.

“If the feeling is ‘that was tough but it hasn’t completely fallen to pieces’ then hopefully that would mean that normality to a degree, will return.”

Watch the full interview in the video at the top of the screen.