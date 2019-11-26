Pyjama plea for Christmas gift boxes ahead of Dundee Help for Kids event

A Christmas party for 100 disadvantaged children is set to be a festive highlight in Dundee.

Help for Kids officials have fixed up the event and launched an appeal for pyjamas to put the finishing touches to their gift boxes.

Charity foundation manager, Stacey Wallace, said: “The party takes place on Monday December 23 at The Quay. We reckoned that was the best time with the schools being off at then.

“Plus a lot of the kids have parties and other weekend events leading up to Christmas, so we opted for this date instead.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The children have been referred for places by social work and other organisations who work closely with underprivileged kids.

“Some of these children may not have a present at all and have nothing to wake up to on Christmas Day.

“So we are delighted to provide a Christmas Eve gift box with some reindeer food for them to leave out and also some chocolate for Santa.

“There is also a book for them to read and we have now appealed for any local businesses to help us provide pyjamas to top it off.”

Stacey added: “If there is anyone out there who wants to help out then contact me on my email address which is stacey@helpforkids.org.uk.”