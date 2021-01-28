A councillor says he would make the culprits who vandalised an historic waterfront castle wear Guantanamo Bay-style orange jumpsuits while they cleaned up the mess.

A wall of Broughty Castle has been defaced with graffiti, with police saying those responsible had put themselves at “huge risk” as the area can only be accessed by climbing over rocks at low tide. It also puts those tasked with removing the writing at “considerable personal risk”, the force added.

Councillor Craig Duncan has now hit out at the vandalism, which is thought to have taken place some time between January 15 and 18, saying he would love to see those responsible being made to clear the paint themselves.

He added: “I was incredibly angry and disappointed to hear of the mindless vandalism at the castle.

“It is an historic building, and Broughty Ferry’s landmark which is now going to cost the public purse greatly in one way or another with Historic Environment Scotland now having to clean it.

“If I had my way I would be putting them in orange jumpsuits and making them clean it themselves.

“Public bodies are struggling greatly as it is already with absolutely no spare funding, and I know the police have much more pressing issues to be dealing with than vandals.

“I know the area well and it is incredibly dangerous. It would have been so easy for one of the perpetrators to fall into the river, meaning there would have been extra costs for lifeboats and search teams.

“I just struggle to see the point in them risking their lives for vandalism.

“There is a world of difference between legitimate street art and this graffiti. They are certainly not Broughty Ferry’s answer to Banksy.

“It is annoying and greatly disappointing but luckily this is not a common occurrence for Broughty Ferry.”

PC Scott McEwing from the Longhaugh Community Policing Team said: “This idiotic damaging of one of Dundee’s most prominent landmarks is going to cause considerable problems and expense to clean up.

“Historic Environment Scotland require to source specialist cleaning materials so as not to damage the stonework, and will need trained contractors to conduct the work, as it will require access to a dangerous area.

“We would like to ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident or can assist us in identifying those responsible to contact us.

“This is not just to prevent something like this from happening again, but to stop those responsible from placing themselves and others in danger through their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.