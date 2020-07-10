Pussycat Dolls Dundee gig postponed just two weeks before Slessor Gardens event

After weeks of unanswered questions, promoters have called off this month’s Pussycat Dolls concert.

The pop superstars had been due to perform in Slessor Gardens on July 26, in what had been hailed as a major coup for the city.

However, with concerns over social distancing and doubts about the gig’s viability, LHG Events has finally revealed the event has been postponed until next year with tickets transferrable.

Liz Doogan Hobbs, the chief executive of the company, said:“We explored all options and waited as long as possible to see if the situation would change. however, due to current ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and for the safety of all concerned it’s sadly not going to be possible this year.”

Council leader John Alexander previously said the local authority was a “third party” in the decision, but as owners of Slessor Gardens, the council would have to follow Holyrood advice if it was deemed unsafe to hold the concert.