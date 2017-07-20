The police has issued a warning after two pensioners had their purses stolen in Dundee city centre yesterday.

Two separate incidents happened in the Murraygate yesterday afternoon where two women, aged 77 and 74, were the victims.

We are keen to speak with a man described as approximately 40 years of age, five feet eight inches tall with short light brown hair and wearing a light coloured short sleeve top and blue jeans

Officers are advising shoppers to take every precaution to reduce the chances of their purses and handbags being lost or stolen.

They advise that people with handbags, or indeed shopping bags, should never let them out of their sight and they should try to be aware of the people around them at all times.



A police statement added: “It should also be borne in mind that handbags should be kept secured, with their contents hidden from prying eyes.

“It is important that bags are not left hanging at their owner’s back or side, on or within pushchairs, or hooked onto shopping trolleys.

“Ideally, they should be kept closed and placed against the front of their owner’s body

“In addition, shoppers should not take more money than they need when shopping.

“Expensive items should be left at home, rather than carried in a purse or handbag.

“Purses should only be taken out of handbags when absolutely necessary – such as when paying for items at the till or check-out, or when taking cash from an ATM.

“If you are unfortunate enough to be a victim of this type of crime, contact the police immediately and also remember to cancel all credit and debit cards with the relevant issuing banks as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18660/17 or CR/18773/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.