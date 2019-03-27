Purple reigns over Dundee landmarks and buildings for epilepsy awareness

A number of city landmarks were illuminated purple on Tuesday night as part of an awareness campaign for International Epilepsy Day.

DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters was one of several buildings that turned purple to raise awareness of the condition.

The RRS Discovery and Discovery Point also took part in the Purple Day event, which saw landmarks lit up with a striking purple light.

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain. When someone has epilepsy, it means they have a tendency to have seizures.

It can come about at any age and there are several different types. Many epileptics have the condition for life.

A number of fundraising events also took place in Dundee including a quiz night at Tom’s Cocktail Bar on Temple Lane.

Epilepsy Scotland’s chief executive, Lesslie Young, said: “Purple Day is the perfect opportunity to get our supporters involved and to raise awareness of epilepsy.”