Pure Radio’s Lynne Hogan and Paul Harper are bringing their unique flavour to Tayside

Lynne Hogan and Paul Harper are getting ready to take the Dundee, Perth and Tayside region by storm with Pure Radio Scotland on 102 & 106.6 FM.

Perth’s own, and former Wave FM breakfast show host, Lynne Hogan will be hosting her show from 10am – 1pm, helping listeners get through the late morning and early afternoon drag with a variety of fun-loving music and unique family friendly conversation.

Paul hits the airwaves from 1pm until 4pm, navigating people through lunchtime – all the way from his home studio in Toronto, Canada.

He will fill listeners in on all the comings and goings from across the pond, whilst also providing music, conversation and musings on his beloved Aberdeen FC.

Pure Radio Scotland are part of the DC Thomson family and are aiming to change the way radio is produced and presented.

The station is focusing on Scotland first, with limited advertisement breaks, no news unless it is relevant to Scottish listeners, local weather and travel updates focused on Scotland – and more music than any other station currently on the air.

Pure Radio will be broadcasting live in Dundee, Perth and Tayside on 102 & 106.6 FM from July 6. They will also be available online at Pure Radio Scotland, on DAB Digital Radio and on their mobile app.

“I’m excited to play Scotland’s best music every day,” said Hogan on Pure Radio’s move into her home town.

“Music can change your mood and I love how we can go from one of my favourite artists like Oasis to a big ’80s anthem then blast out some Beyoncé. It’s refreshing not to hear the same stuff over and over again.”

Hogan will bring the familiar flair Wave FM listeners have come to love from her time hosting her popular breakfast show with Stuart McCully.

“If you’re tearing your hair out with the kids being off until August and you need some company, or if you’re at work and need some banter then I’m your gal,” added Hogan, whose show will follow the Robin Galloway Breakfast show.

“Also being a local lass I’ll have the chat on what’s happening in Tayside.

“I’m buzzing to be on and we all have such a laugh at Pure so I hope everyone can tune in and laugh along with us.”

“It’s an exciting time to be back on the air in Tayside. I got my first full-time gig here back in 1999,” said an excited Harper, whose first radio gig was broadcasting in Dundee.

“That feels so long ago. Back then Claudio Caniggia stayed in the same flats as us on Abercorn Street, the Mardi was the hot club in town and Olympia was still open.”

“So much has changed as Tayside and Pure Radio is arriving at the perfect time,” added Harper.

“I’m on every afternoon from 1pm to 4pm and present the show from my home studio.”

Catch Lynne Hogan and Paul Harper in the Afternoon on 102 & 106.6 FM, on DAB digital radio or by downloading the Pure Radio Scotland app!