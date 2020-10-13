Puppy needed part of paw removed after it was sliced open by broken glass in Dundee woods

A six-month-old puppy needed surgery after its paw was ‘sliced open’ by broken glass littered at Templeton Woods.

Poppy, a black Labrador, was raced to the vet on Saturday, where she was sedated and required part of her paw to be removed.

Rhiagan Sullivan, Poppy’s owner, described the experience as “overwhelming”.

She said: “I decided to take my dogs up there for a walk – it was actually our first time there.

“We’ve got an older dog called Daisy who loves the water, so she was running through it and Poppy was chasing after her, then when they came out I noticed she was limping.

“It turned out that her paw pad had been sliced open, and I noticed in the water that there were a bunch of empty cans and broken glass.

“It was really overwhelming, I drove her up to the vets and they said it was quite bad.

“I got a bit upset. At first I thought it was my fault and I was really guilty.”

Poppy is now on the road to recovery, said Rhaigan.

“She’s back on her feet now, still hobbling but getting a lot better.

© Courtesy Rhiagan Sullivan

“I think that, at the start, she was feeling quite sorry for herself.

“She actually needed stitches in her foot, and they had to remove part of her paw pad because there was no way they could sew it back on.”

The 18-year-old nursing student has urged others to be careful when walking their dogs in the forest.

She said: “|I never thought something like this would have happened, but it did and I want to raise some awareness of it.

© Courtesy Rhiagan Sullivan

“Definitely watch out if you’re taking your dog up there.”

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are sorry to hear a dog has been injured after stepping on discarded glass and cans.

“Irresponsible disposal of any litter poses a risk to both domestic and wild animals as they can cut their paws, as we’ve seen in this case, or sustain injuries from becoming tangled in discarded items or become ill from ingesting rubbish.

“We are regularly called to assist animals as a result of injuries from litter and we would urge anyone who sees an animal in distress to contact us immediately on 03000 999 999.

“Anyone with concerns regarding litter in their area should report this to their local authority.”