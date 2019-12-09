Puppets give voice to people in Dundee coping with mental health issues

Vulnerable people in Dundee are encouraged to express their own feelings through puppets at innovative social enterprise, How It Felt.

The project is run by Deborah Chapman, 30, of Glenagnes Road, who set it up after she discovered she was suffering from depression and anxiety.

Deborah, known as Debz, was studying time based art and digital film at Duncan of Jordanstone Art College.

She made a puppet of herself, which she called Little Debz, and her partner Mark McGreehin made a puppet of himself and they spoke to each other about mental health through the puppets.

She said: “It really helped to give me a voice and took the stigma away from talking about mental health.

“Puppets can say what they like and people don’t judge them in the same way they would judge people.”

Now Debz and Little Debz visit groups in Dundee and help them to open up about mental health through puppet making workshops and drama sessions.

She said: “Using puppets removes any identity issues and helps people explore how to deal with real life situations which they find difficult.”

After the crafting and drama aspects of the sessions, the groups are then encouraged to talk about the content of scenes they created.

Participants and organisations keep their puppets and can continue to use them to carry on discussions.