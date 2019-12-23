Dundee pupils show true meaning of Christmas by raising charity cash

Pupils at Craigiebarns Primary have been busy getting ready for Christmas – but they haven’t only been writing their lists to Santa and practising for their festive sing-a-long.

Kids from the primary three, six and seven classes in the school joined together to create bundles of goodies for the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital and made their own cards for families and the staff at the unit.

Included were hampers filled with treats for parents and staff including food and soft drinks.

P7 pupil Lennox Tendhar said the donations and cards were important to keep people smiling even during tough times.

The 10-year-old said: “We made Christmas cards to reassure the families that everything was going to be OK and to make sure they were still in the Christmas spirit and had smiles on their faces.

“One of the reasons we decided to make cards for the staff too was because they have taken their time to care for these kids so we wanted them to know that all the work they do is amazing.

“I think it is even more special because we didn’t want the cards to look like we bought them from shops.

“We designed them with the help of the P3s and wrote a message inside from the heart.

“It was also a great lesson for us on what the staff do in the unit and why we were doing all this for them and for the families.

“I feel good that we are giving the cards and the hampers to the families and staff.

“That is the real Christmas spirit.”

Fellow P7 pupil Holly Lannen agreed that she wanted families to have something to smile about during the festive season.

She said: “I normally visit family and go somewhere for dinner on Christmas Day but the staff and families in the unit can’t do that so they don’t get the best Christmas experience.

“One of my family members’ baby had to be in hospital and that was hard enough, even though it wasn’t over Christmas, so I can’t imagine what it is like for them.

“You can’t have Christmas without giving and getting gifts and families can’t miss that just because they are in hospital.”

Ten-year-olds Stephen Owler and Aimee Smith both said they have gained more of an understanding of what the unit does.

Aimee said: “The neoatal unit is for babies who have maybe been born too early so they need some extra help. Sometimes they can be in hospital for months.

“We could bring in as much or as little as we could to donate to the hospital and we got lots of little toys, blankets and cosy stuff as I think the babies can get really cold as they are so small.”

Stephen added: “The staff in the unit all work over Christmas, sometimes leaving their own kids at home which I think is amazing.

“I think it will mean a lot to them that younger children are saying how great we think they are and that we understand what they do for the babies.”