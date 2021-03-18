Pupils sent home as burst water main affects Dundee primary school

Water supply issues in Dundee have forced the closure of a city school.

Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry has been affected by a nearby burst main.

The school’s water supply has been cut off due to the issue.

In an e-mail, head teacher Alison Macgregor said the primary had to close due to the problems affecting toilets and sinks.

Parents were asked to pick up their children “as soon as possible”.

Scottish Water is dealing with a burst pipe on Blake Place in Broughty Ferry.

A Dundee City Council statement reads: “Due to a water supply issue

Forthill Primary is closing for the afternoon.

“Families have been contacted by the school and asked to collect children. They have been advised which doors to go to.

“They have also been asked to observe physical distancing/wear face coverings.”

A statement on Scottish Water‘s website reads: “Burst water main has been located on Blake Place which is causing an interruption to water supplies.”