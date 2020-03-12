Pupils rescue homeless man harassed by youths at Dundee Railway Station

Two Dundee High pupils came to the aid of a homeless man harassed by youths at Dundee Railway Station on Tuesday.

Alex Fish, 17, and his friend felt compelled to act when two young cyclists subjected the vulnerable man to 20 minute-long torrent of abuse on Monday night.

The youths, who witnesses say looked about 15-years-old, made obscene hand gestures while chasing the man and threatened to smash their bikes on his head.

They also referred to the man as a “junkie” and said that hitting him “would be funny.”

Alex said: “Me and my friend were walking around Slessor Gardens just before 6pm when we saw two young guys on bikes shouting and making gestures to someone on the street in front of the train station.

“We walked slowly towards them and saw a man who was homeless being harassed by these teenagers.

“My friend and I first tried to talk to the boys who proceeded to call the man a junkie and then picked up their bike and walked towards the man and looked like they were about to smash it over his head.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Alex and his friend quickly escorted the man inside the train station where they met another person who claimed he had been harassed by the boys.

The Dundee High pupil said: “The boys continued to harass him for the next 20 minutes or so.

“The teens would wait outside the doors of the station and yell at the men who were getting increasingly confused and frustrated.”

Alex added: “I feel like these kind of incidents happen way too often as vulnerable people on the streets get harassed and and even assaulted.

“I’m glad I was with my friend as well because, to be honest, I don’t think I would have intervened in the way I did if he wasn’t there.

“The men said they get harassed often and just feel invisible.”

Police soon arrived at the station, however, by that time all parties involved had left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05pm on Tuesday, 10 March, we were called to reports of two youths behaving anti-socially on South Union Street.

“Officers attended but no further action was required.”