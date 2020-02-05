Pupils past and present gearing up to celebrate Craigie High’s 50th anniversary

Ex-pupils and former teachers who have passed through the classrooms of a city school are being sought to help mark its 50th anniversary.

Craigie High School has been serving the communities of Craigiebank, Douglas and Mid-Craigie in the east of the city since it opened in August 1970.

However the doors could close for good if proposals are backed for a new “super-school” which would merge it with Braeview Academy.

© DC Thomson

Councillors have approved a plan to consult parents across the east of the city on the proposed merger of Craigie High School and Braeview Academy from 2024.

Now the hunt is on for those who attended the school over the past five decades to join together to organise celebratory events.

A small committee has been set up to help organise the celebrations, which will run from the next school year.

Katie Kirk said: “We have a small team of about five teachers involved thus far and all events will be taking place next session from Aug 2020 to June 2021.

© DC Thomson

“The response to our Facebook page has been amazing.”

A special Facebook page, named CHS@50, was created and already thousands of former pupils have got involved.

So far 2,380 pupils past and present have registered to be part of the anniversary.

Many are posting old photographs of their time at the school and many happy memories are being recreated as the school gears up for the big event.

Pupils and teachers have been scrambling around in attics and cupboards and have already produced hundreds of photos of hockey teams, football teams, class pictures and individual head shots of pupils and teachers.

A meeting of those interested in being involved took place at the end of last week, and it is now proposed that ideas for how to celebrate the anniversary will be explored formally.

Consultation on the merger plans – first unveiled by council leader John Alexander last week – will start on February 10 and continue until March 27 if given the green light.