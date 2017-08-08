A special phone line has been set up for those who want help after receiving exam results.

More than 142,000 pupils in Scotland are receiving their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has a free helpline offering advice, information and support for young people and their parents.

The helpline will be open from 8am to 8pm today and tomorrow and from 9am to 5pm until August 17.

The number to call is 0808 100 8000.

Help is available from qualified careers advisers who have unique access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, Confirmation and Clearing, advice about Modern or Foundation Apprenticeships, employment or volunteering.

SDS Operations Director Danny Logue said: “Some people might not get the results they hoped for or may have done better than they anticipated.

“It is vital that young people and their parents don’t panic. The helpline is there to give support and information about all the different options young people can consider.”

National Parent Forum of Scotland Chair Joanna Murphy said: “I know from my own experiences that the SDS Exam Results Helpline is a real lifeline.

“It offers young people the chance to talk to someone who is impartial, which helps you to step back and take stock.

“One of my daughters didn’t do as well as expected in her fifth year and was devastated, but after talking to the careers advisers at the helpline she realised she had so many options available to her.

“It takes some of the heat out of the emotion of the day and reminds young people no matter the results, there is always a next step.”

Post-results information for pupils and parents is available on SDS’s My World of Work web service.

There is also information about Modern Apprenticeships and Foundation Apprenticeships at www.apprenticeships.scot.

Students can also access help, advice and support via SDS’s Facebook page which has practical help and links to UCAS, SAAS, Young Scot and the SQA.