Pupils isolating due to Covid at Brechin High School and Langlands Primary School

Pupils at two Angus schools have been asked to isolate as a result of close contact with Covid-19 cases.

Both Brechin High School and Langlands Primary School, in Forfar, were affected by what was described as a ‘small number’ of cases of the virus this week.

The secondary school was informed on Tuesday that someone connected with it had tested positive.

Parents of pupils in one class at the primary school were informed on Wednesday that their children should stay at home and isolate due to a case there.

Brechin High head teacher Archie Bathgate told parents that NHS Tayside’s test and protect team had informed the school that someone connected with it had contracted Covid-19 outwith the school.

In a letter to parents, he said: “As a routine precautionary measure they requested that we contact every pupil and member of staff classed as a close contact, and ask them to isolate for 10 days.

“We spent most of yesterday (Tuesday) identifying and contacting those involved.

“The source of the infection has been identified as external to the school, and strict hygiene routines, face coverings and recommended distancing continue to be in place.

“If you haven’t been contacted then your child should still attend school.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council confirmed there were a small number of cases linked to the schools and added: “All close contacts have been identified and asked to self-isolate.”

Covid-related absences

Latest Covid-related absence figures released by the Scottish Government showed that 47 pupils in Angus were out of school on Tuesday due to illness, isolating or their parents keeping them at home contrary to public health guidance.

Earlier this week it was reported that less than half of Angus Council’s schools – 25 out of 59 – had been affected by Covid cases since pupils returned after the first lockdown last August.

Before this week there had been 92 confirmed cases in schools, 61 in children and 31 in staff members.

Support services manager Beth Reader told councillors that although there were cases where whole year groups had had to isolate, numbers affected were low in the context of the entire school population of 15,500 pupils.