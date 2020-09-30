Wednesday, September 30th 2020 Show Links
Pupils isolating amid coronavirus cases at three more Fife schools

by Cheryl Peebles
September 30, 2020, 8:31 am Updated: September 30, 2020, 8:37 am
Children have been told to stay at home due to coronavirus cases at three more Fife schools.

People linked to Queen Anne High School, in Dunfermline, and Anstruther and Leslie primary schools have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the second time a person at the secondary school is known to have contracted the virus.

Late on Tuesday evening, NHS Fife said all pupils in Queen Anne High School’s class 2C3 and a few from class 2C4 should isolate until October 1.

All pupils in Anstruther’s P6 class have been told to isolate until October 8. The P5/6 class was said to be unaffected and should attend school as normal.

Pupils in Leslie’s P2/3 class have been asked not to attend school on Wednesday as a precaution, with a further update to be given as soon as possible.

The health authority said there was no evidence yet of the virus having spread to others in any of the schools.

Statements issued in connection to all three schools said: “There is no evidence to suggest any onward transmission within the school at this stage and the risk to pupils and staff appears to be low.

Since the start of the term there have been 23 coronavirus cases linked with 14 Fife schools.

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and local online support hub created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.

In the earlier case at Queen Anne High School, revealed on August 31, a second year class was told to self-isolate.

