Pupils isolating after new Covid-19 cases discovered at 10 schools in Fife

Children and staff were asked to isolate after coronavirus cases were linked to 10 school and one nursery in Fife.

NHS Fife confirmed the cases affected six primary schools and four secondary schools in the kingdom, as well as a nursery.

The health board revealed cases where five or more individuals had been in isolation following contact with a positive case between Monday April 26 and Sunday May 2.

A nursery school in Methil also had a case of Covid-19 within this period.

Cases

There were five or more people isolating at the following schools following a positive case:

Auchmuty High School – Glenrothes

Beath High School – Cowdenbeath

Camdean Primary School – Rosyth

Canmore Primary School – Dunfermline

Dunfermline High School

Fair Isle Family Nurture Centre – Kirkcaldy

Glenrothes High School

Kirkcaldy High School

Kirkcaldy West Primary School

Madras College – St Andrews

Pitreavie Primary School – Dunfermline

Pitteuchar West Primary School – Glenrothes

St Columba’s RC High School – Dunfermline

St Leonard’s Primary School – Dunfermline

Thornton Primary School

Assessments

The exact number of pupils and their teachers required to isolate has not been revealed.

However the new cases come as senior secondary school pupils prepare for alternative assessments which were introduced following the cancellation of exams in December.

Concerns have been raised over the impact these assessments could have on pupils who have to isolate because of the virus.

However the Scottish Qualifications Authority, or SQA, have previously stated that these opportunities should not be “one-off, high stakes” scenarios and should accommodate pupils.

Overall absences

Last week there were almost 1,000 pupils in Tayside and Fife absent from school in a single day because of Covid-19.

The Scottish Government revealed schools in the kingdom were hit the hardest with 511 schoolchildren missing school.

That compares to 46 in Angus, 173 in Dundee and 241 in Perth and Kinross.