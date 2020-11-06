Pupils isolating after Covid cases at three schools in Kirkcaldy and Leven

Pupils at three more Fife schools have been asked to isolate due to people testing positive for coronavirus.

Three people linked with Balwearie High School, in Kirkcaldy, and one with Kirkcaldy North Primary School have Covid-19.

A case linked with Parkhill Primary School, in Leven, has also been confirmed.

All who tested positive had been in school during their infectious period.

Schools and Nurseries Update: Public Health Test and Protect teams are carrying out contact tracing around the following schools: ⚫️Kirkcaldy North Primary School ⚫️Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy ⚫️Parkhill Primary School, Leven 📲https://t.co/kPebWHgxXp pic.twitter.com/wJmadG2JQa — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) November 5, 2020

They came amid a spike in infections in the region, which has resulted in visiting being suspended in hospitals, where some patients are severely ill with the virus.

Revealing the school cases, NHS Fife said its public health Test and Protect team is carrying out contact tracing at the schools.

It said: “Close contacts have been identified and instructed to isolate as a precaution.”

It also stressed that more than one case in a school did not necessarily indicate transmission within the school but could be relate to siblings or be separate incidents of community-acquired infection.

Parents were referred to sections on the websites of NHS Fife and Fife Council for further information about Covid in schools.

On Thursday, NHS Fife director of public health, Dona Milne, spoke of a “growing number” of infections in recent weeks said: “It is clear that we have considerable spread of the virus within our communities in Fife.”

Routine visiting in hospitals has been suspended but visits will be permitted for patients receiving end-of-life care and pregnant woman can have a designated visitor.