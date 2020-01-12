Artistic Dundee youngsters urged to enter HMS Unicorn competition

Staff at HMS Unicorn are inviting entries for its annual school art competition with youngsters being asked to create pieces inspired by Scotland’s coastal environment, wildlife, history and culture.

The topic has been chosen as 2020 is designated as Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

Finlay Raffle, HMS Unicorn’s learning and engagement officer, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching the art competition, which is now in its fourth year, and incredibly grateful to Scotmid for its support.

“Scotland has the most incredible coastline, lochs and rivers and we cannot wait to see the different artworks that are created by the pupils of Dundee.”

The closing date for entries is March 13 and the winning artworks will be chosen by a panel of experts and announced on March 20.

The prizegiving ceremony will take place at HMS Unicorn’s Spring Fun Day on April 11 and the winning artworks will be displayed on board the ship throughout the summer.