Police have launched an investigation after a Dundee schoolboy’s hair was set on fire.

The youngster was said to have been targeted in a hall by fellow pupils at Harris Academy.

His mother today branded the incident “disgusting”.

The woman, whose son is 13 and in second year, said: “The person used a lighter, spraying deodorant at his head and lighting it. It’s just so dangerous.

“My son came home and asked me to check his hair.

“I looked to find the crown of his head was covered in charred hair and smelled as if it was burnt.

“I called the school right away and asked if there was CCTV, and told the receptionist my son had his hair burnt.

“The head of year called the next day and said, ‘this is very serious’ and she took the names of a couple of the boys who were said to have been involved.”

The mother said several people had told her son who the culprit was.

She said: “I eventually called the head teacher who said he knew nothing about it. He apologised and said if it had been his son he would be furious.

“He said this would be an assault and he should have been told.

“The other children are too scared to say they saw it happen. It’s disgusting that children don’t feel safe enough at school to report something as serious as this.

“Dundee City Council say that children are safe in their schools. I for one, know this is not true. Every day there are stories of fighting.”

Luckily, the teenager suffered no permanent injury to his scalp.

The mother added: “My next step will be the education board, and then the police again, until this is dealt with. This was an assault on school premises.”

Police initially offered advice to the family and school following the incident, but now they have confirmed they are probing it further.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is carrying out inquiries into an incident which happened in a school in Dundee on March 8.”

A council spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”