Monikie pupils flying high after living out dream of being air stewardesses with Loganair

A pair of Tayside pupils were flying high after getting the chance to live out their dream of becoming air stewardesses.

Melissa Hill and Georgia Sandeman from Monikie Primary School became part of the cabin crew on a flight to England, when they even ended up in the cockpit.

The P6/P7 pupils have been working on a project called Developing the Young Workforce.

Melissa and Georgia were offered the chance to attend first-aid training with Loganair but were left disappointed when the exercise was cancelled.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Principal teacher Kellie Smith said: “In an exciting turn of events, staff at Loganair arranged with the Civil Aviation Authority for the children to be given the opportunity to actually be air hostesses on a flight from Glasgow to East Midlands.

“Before the flight the girls were greeted at Glasgow Airport and were given a gift bag with some Loganair goodies in it.

“They were then briefed and shown around the airport before boarding the flight. They spoke to passengers, handed out food and met the captain.

“Their enthusiasm for the job has been extended through this opportunity and we are all massively grateful to Loganair for the opportunity they have given our pupils.”