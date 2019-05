Pupils from Morgan Academy and Dundee High School claimed the honours in one of Dundee’s oldest singing competitions.

This year’s Sir John Leng Gold Medal competition involved 22 girls and six boys singing 17 different unaccompanied Scots songs at the Music Centre on Bell Street.

Molly Dickson, 15, from Morgan Academy, won the girls’ competition for her rendition of Rowan Tree.

The boys’ competition was won by Nathan Ogston, 12, from Dundee High School, who sang Ae Fond Kiss.