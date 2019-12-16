Pupils from Dundee school left horrified after witnessing brawl during trip to Manchester

A group of pupils from a Dundee school were left horrified after a brawl at a pub opposite a restaurant in Manchester resulted in a man being left unconscious.

The pupils, who all attend Grove Academy, were on a school trip to visit Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium.

The group were eating at a Frankie & Benny’s on Trafford Road when the men burst out of a pub opposite the family diner.

The pupils watched as the attackers fled the scene, leaving the unconscious man lying on the street.

Teachers then escorted the pupils out of the restaurant while police and paramedics arrived to assist the injured man.

One Grove Academy teacher stayed behind to help the emergency services.

A city council spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place some distance from where the group were eating. No one from the school was involved.”