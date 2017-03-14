Pupils face the competition at music festival

A number of students from Dundee and Angus took the chance to perform music in front of a live audience as part of a competitive music festival.

The 85th Arbroath & District Musical Competitive Festival was held at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath and was open to open to pre-school, primary and secondary schools.

Colin Stewart, principal of music at Dundee’s St John’s High said: “We’ve attended the Arbroath Festival every year now since 2010.

“This year we’re sending 30 soloists, three ensembles and one choir.

“Some students have performed for the whole six years and some will be performing for the first time.”

Picture shows St John’s brass solo competitors Bailey Brennan, 17, Tega Digba, 14, and Claudia Carena, 17.