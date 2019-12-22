Tele Takeover: Pupils experience the Victorian way of life

An education worker spoke about the history of the Verdant Works and life in Victorian days at SS Peter and Paul Primary School.

Ali Gellatly told pupils the Verdant Works was built in 1833.

They used flax for the mill but it got expensive so they started to get jute from India instead.

It came on a ship as pukka bail and they made it into jute. It was tuggy and matted so they soaked it in water and whale oil and mashed and mushed it up until it was smooth enough to comb.

Ali said: “You must be careful, it’s very flammable.”

They made children go into the mill to clean it and get the jute from under the machines. Some children got their hair stuck in the machines and died.

Ali spoke about a young girl, Bridget Carling, who this happened to and the mill wasn’t even shut, they just got another kid in to clean.

Out of the 90,000 people that lived in Dundee then, 50,000 of them worked in the mills.

Men had to be paid more than women so it was the women and children who worked and the men stayed at home with the children that were too young to work.

From the age of nine children worked in the mill. Sometimes children didn’t get into P1 because schools were so overcrowded and need to wait until they were 12 years old to get a place.

In schools they would make you use a backboard if you were fidgeting and put your fingers in stocks.

The punishments for misbehaving were a lot worse than today.

At home they had toilets outside that 40 people would share and some had chamber pots in their room to do their business inside.

To get their bed warm they had a hot water bottle, known as a piggy.

Review: Bad luck leads to funny situations

Holes, by Louis Sachar, is about a boy called Stanley Yelnats.

He has really bad luck which is all because of his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing great-great-grandfather.

Stanley’s bad luck unfairly lands him in the Camp Green Lake Juvenile Detention Centre – it’s a very strong place that is not green and doesn’t have a lake. It’s like a prison for children.

Stanley and his friends are made to dig holes to build character.

We enjoyed it because it’s thrilling, exciting, emotional and mysterious. It made us laugh, especially with the character’s nicknames, and when it says Stanley’s arm was too weak to lift his body.

It has really funny bits and intense moments as well. It represents about being good.

We like the characters. Stanley teaches Zero to read which we think is nice.

This book helps your learning by having great words and vocabulary.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

Our hero is George Mulholland, our former lollipop man. He was always there and was dedicated to his job of keeping pupils safe while crossing the road.



He was kind and talked to us every day and tried to make us laugh. He also asked how our day was and we would tell him.



George was a caring man and always tried his best to make others laugh. He made us laugh when he made funny faces when we crossed the road.



He made us feel safe when crossing every single morning and after school.



George kept a teddy bear in his pocket and used to decorate his stick every year for Christmas with red tape and tinsel to look like a candy cane.



He is a hero because he was battling cancer and still being happy and working. He did this for two years before he passed away.



Everyone misses him and we will never forget him. We wish we could see him again.

If I was an inventor, I would invent…

… something that could give me a unicorn.

– Neive Ogilvie.

… a teleport machine so that I could teleport into the future.

– Luci McLaren.

… a robot that could give children winter clothes to keep them warm.

– Summer Stephen.

… infinite food, a way to stop world hunger and a cure to cancer.

– Kane Marnie.

… a dancing hamster that could sing and dance and change the world with its cuteness.

– Jeffry Ikhalume.

… a book-making machine that takes 10 to 15 minutes to print and is free to use.

– Sadie Hunt.

… a machine to clean my room and a robot clone of myself to go to school for me.

– Mollie Birse.

… a plastic picker that can rapidly grab up all the dirty plastic and help the world’s pollution.

– Llayla Sharp.

… a planet of my own that was only for me and my friends with Fanta Fruit Twist as the water.

– Bailey Docherty.

… a car that could run on water and I would make dinosaurs alive again.

– Hannah Kenyon.