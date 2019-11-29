Pupils’ Dundee demos: Striking schoolkids gather to join global eco campaign

School children once again went on strike from their lessons to call for environmental action from Dundee’s elected members.

About 50 kids gathered in City Square holding signs calling for urgent action to halt the impact of carbon emissions on the climate.

Teens took turns to ask for more drastic and urgent action to meet carbon reduction targets.

One angry protester told the gathered crowd: “I should not have to be here doing this.

“I should be in school – but I am here because the adults aren’t doing anything,” she added, pointing at the city chambers.

“I’m angry and passionate – I shouldn’t have to take a day off from school. When they make a change significant enough to save us I will go back to school.”

The youngsters were among thousands who staged demos across the world yesterday, answering a rallying call by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who came up with the concept of “striking” from school.

Movements such as the school strike and Extinction Rebellion have pressured governments into declaring climate emergencies and pledging to do more to reduce environmental harm.

Dundee City Council declared its own climate emergency in June after Extinction Rebellion members pleaded with councillors to do so.

However, the council is less sympathetic to children who choose to take a day out of school to make their voices heard.

A spokesman for the authority has confirmed climate-related absences will be marked on kids’ records – even if they had parental permission.

He said: “Any absence from school for subsequent climate protests during school session 2019/20 will be treated by the school as unauthorised, even where parental permission is given.”

Extinction Rebellion also staged a demo outside the Overgate yesterday against what it called the “unhappiness and deep unease” associated with Black Friday sales.