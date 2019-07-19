Pupils banned from using mobile phones at new Tayside high school

Scotland’s newest and most technologically advanced secondary school will enforce an outright ban on mobile phones during school time to encourage a “social media detox” among pupils.

Bertha Park High has revealed its strict policy on the use of smartphones during lesson times.

Head teacher Stuart Clyde has ordered that all pupils’ phones should be stored away in lockers from the start of the school day until the final bell.

“This is not negotiable,” parents have been told.

The school hopes the move will encourage more face-to-face interaction with pupils during intervals and lunchtimes and “cut down on unhealthy screen time”.

Details of the policy were released as developers put the final touches to the £32.5 million school building.

New images show the secondary has been given a striking, street-art vibe with walls and corridors covered in colourful murals.

Bertha Park, which earlier this year announced a partnership with US tech giant Microsoft, will open its doors in just over a month.

Each pupil will get their own iPad to help with lessons and homework. Perth and Kinross Council will be in control of the apps installed on the devices.

In a message to parents, a school spokesman said: “Some schools encourage pupils to bring phones with them to school as they can be utilised for learning.

“However, with a school iPad and access to the internet, there is no need for our pupils’ phones to be used in this way.”

He said the phones will be locked away until 3.40pm.

“There is significant support among parents and teachers for a social media detox,” he said.