Pupils at two Dundee schools test positive for coronavirus

Pupils at two Dundee schools have tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Close contacts of the pupils, an S3 student at Baldragon Academy and an S5 pupil at Craigie High, have been asked to self-isolate.

A letter from Baldragon head teacher, Hugh McAninch, sent out to parents and carers on Wednesday, said: “A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Baldragon Academy in S3.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact.”

Mr McAninch confirmed the school remains open and he urged anyone with concerns to contact the Health Protection Team.

A similar letter was sent out to Craigie High pupils by head teacher Andrena Waghorn.

It said: “A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Craigie HS in S5.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the health protection team at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution.

“You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact. This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case and they can continue to attend school and undertake activities as normal.”