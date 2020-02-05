Pupils at Monifieth’s Seaview Primary design their own parking tickets with police

Police Scotland have teamed up with pupils from Seaview Primary School following a number of complaints about inconsiderate parking.

Primary five pupils at the school were visited by Monifieth Community police officers, and between them, came up with an initiative to help highlight the problems.

The pupils designed their own parking tickets reminding parents not to park irresponsibly, and along with PCs Dawn McGaughay and Nikki Harrison, issued the tickets to badly-parked parents this morning at the start of the school day.

© Police Scotland/Facebook

Police Scotland said: “Although most parents parked appropriately today, many tickets were issued to remind them about parking safely around the school area.

© Police Scotland/Facebook

“The junior police officers will be back out this afternoon at the end of the school day issuing more tickets – so look out for them, be considerate in your parking, and thank them for their efforts to keep all the children safe.”

See below for some of the designs by the pupils.