Pupils and parents urged to stick to face mask and social distancing rules when schools return on Monday

Dundee families are being urged to keep supporting safety guidelines as pupils return to the classroom full-time after the Easter break on Monday.

It is the first time since before the Christmas holiday that the vast majority of Dundee pupils will be back in school for lessons.

Following the return of nursery and primary children from February, secondary face-to-face teaching took place on a phased basis from mid-March to the holiday.

From Monday all pupils, apart from those who are shielding, will be back in class.

Face coverings

A senior councillor is asking everyone from Dundee’s nursery and school communities to exercise caution to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep the return as safe as possible.

This includes families observing 2-metre physical distancing while dropping off and picking up outside nursery or school. They are also encouraged to wear face coverings.

Secondary pupils should wear a face covering while in school, and if travelling by bus or visiting local shops.

‘An enormous effort’

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families convener, said: “It has taken an enormous effort by all of our school staff to prepare for this full-time return and I would like to thank them all.

“This is a huge step forward for our secondary pupils and they will be excited to return to school full-time following long closures.

“Reopening demonstrates the progress that has been achieved and we must do all we can to protect that. We cannot be complacent.”

The Strathmartine councillor added: “Families continue to have a vital role to play by sticking to the rules when they are dropping off and picking up at any of our nursery, primary and secondary schools.

“We will be doing all we can to ensure that everyone can be as safe as possible in our nurseries and schools.”

Shielding pupils return later

Pupils on the shielding list will not return until April 26.

Meanwhile, lateral flow tests will be offered to secondary pupils and school staff.

The city council has a coronavirus information page for schools on its website.