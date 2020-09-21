Pupil tests positive for coronavirus at Community School in Auchterarder

A pupil at the Community School of Auchterarder has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood contact tracing has been carried out and all identified close contacts, which include fellow pupils, have been advised to self isolate until Friday October 2.

Although the wider school community has been advised of the situation it is understood there is no evidence of transmission occurring in the school and the school remains open to the rest of the pupils and the staff.

Perth & Kinross Council’s Lifelong Learning Committee Convener Councillor Caroline Shiers said: “I hope the pupil makes a speedy recovery. Every time there is a confirmed case of Coronavirus in schools it is unsettling for everyone in the school community.

“A number of pupils at the Community School of Auchterarder will have to self-isolate because of this case but this disruption is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Our dedicated teachers will continue to provide excellent learning online while pupils are isolated.”

NHS Tayside Consultant in Public Health Medicine Dr Emma Fletcher said: “I would like to reassure parents that if you have not been contacted individually this means that your child has not been identified as a contact in the school, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“All appropriate precautions are in place and the schools remain open.”