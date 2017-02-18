A Dundee mum has claimed her daughter had to be locked in a school cupboard to keep her safe as another youngster ran amok and attacked pupils and staff.

Police confirmed they were called to an incident at a city primary.

The mother who spoke out said her child was among a number of youngsters assaulted by an older girl and claimed she had previously been “stabbed” with a pencil.

She claimed the school — which cannot be named for legal reasons — had a “significant” bullying problem and that teachers had to keep her daughter inside at break times because they “couldn’t guarantee” her safety.

The mother told the Tele: “I got a phone call from the head teacher to say that there had been an incident and they had to call the police in.

“They said the girl involved had gone outside in the morning and she had hit a few children.

“The girl had been taken into the school and it just so happened that my daughter was walking up the stairs at the time.

“The girl grabbed hold of her hair and smacked her face off a cupboard.

“She then tried to throw her down the stairs.

“Two or three members of staff had to wrestle with the girl to get her off my daughter.

“They took my daughter to the staffroom and locked her inside a cupboard.

“The girl was trying to kick the door in to get to her and she hit one of the teachers.

“They said they had to call the police because the girl was beyond their control.”

The mum also claimed her daughter’s dinner money and clothes had been stolen and staff ultimately decided to remove her from the school amid fears for her safety.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation had been launched and added: “A report has been sent to the youth justice assessor for consideration.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Police were called to a school.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”