Pupil ‘led away from Angus school in handcuffs’ over alleged knife incident

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after a primary school pupil in Angus was allegedly caught in possession of a knife.

Pupils were evacuated from a classroom just after 2pm yesterday.

One concerned parent said he was yet to receive any information from the school – which we cannot name to protect the child’s identity – regarding the incident.

Parents were told by their children that a P7 pupil had been led away in handcuffs by police.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a 12-year-old boy was charged with having a knife and that the matter will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

The shocked parent said his child had informed him the teacher had “struggled” with the pupil to retrieve the knife before police arrived on the scene.

He said: “One of his classmates asked what he had in his bag before claiming it was keys.

“Once the teacher confronted him she struggled with him to get the knife before the classroom was evacuated.

“The school contacted police and they managed to get the knife back from the child before he was led away in handcuffs. Parents are furious because they’ve had all this relayed back to them by their children and not the school.

“We’ve all been in contact with one another last night and as you can imagine people are in uproar.

“Apparently, one child was so scared and thought something bad was going to happen – anything could have.”

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that yesterday a 12-year-old boy was charged with having a pen knife in his possession at a school.

“The matter is to be reported to the youth justice assessor.”

Angus Council had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.