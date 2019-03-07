Pupil in hospital after school bus and lorry collide on A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen

A pupil has been taken to hospital after a school bus and lorry crashed on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.
School bus collides with lorry on A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen
The Inverurie Academy youngsters were being transported to a football match when the collision occurred on the southbound side of A90 near Drumlithie.
Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, but one pupil was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 15.19pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Stonehaven.
“We dispatched two ambulances, a BASICS doctor and a manager to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”