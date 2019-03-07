Pupil in hospital after school bus and lorry collide on A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen

A pupil has been taken to hospital after a school bus and lorry crashed on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The Inverurie Academy youngsters were being transported to a football match when the collision occurred on the southbound side of A90 near Drumlithie.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, but one pupil was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 15.19pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 near Stonehaven.

“We dispatched two ambulances, a BASICS doctor and a manager to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”