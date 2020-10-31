Pupil dressed as Spider-Man throws ‘rotten eggs, rotten milk and pee’ over fellow pupils

Schoolchildren had to be sent home after a pupil in a Spider-Man costume hit them with a stink bomb reportedly containing urine, sour milk and eggs.

During lunch break on Thursday 29 October the pupil dressed up as the iconic superhero and was videoed throwing the foul mixture over a group of fourth year pupils who were eating their lunch.

Parents have since hit out at the incident and raised concerns over security and hygiene, while police are now investigating.

Jay Murray, 37, whose 13-year-old daughter Summer is in second year, said: “She told me someone had stink bombed the school and it smelled of pee.

“Then she told me someone came in wearing a Spider-Man costume and threw rotten eggs, rotten milk and pee over the fourth years.

“Until I found out it was a pupil I thought a person had just walked in off the street and done it so I was thinking, where is the security at that school?

“But then I found out it was a pupil, which is horrible too.”

Wendy Adam, 36, whose daughter Shauna is 12 and in first year, said: “My daughter was off as she had a dental appointment, and I’m so glad because that looks horrible for the children who experienced it.

“People should not be playing pranks like this during a global pandemic.”

And Claire Coutts, 36, whose daughter Derren Strachan is 14 and in third year, said: “Derren gets anxious and has a fear of germs.

“She was in an anxious state.

“Her worries were ‘what was it? Why would they do that? Will it happen again? And will this time she be one of them who gets hit by it?”

She also said the school’s message to parents about the incident was “an absolute joke” and “not good enough at all”.

The letter from the school said: “The incident on the campus on Thursday was an apparent practical joke by a pupil involving what can best be described as a ‘homemade stink bomb’.

“The parents of the pupils involved were contacted immediately.

“Other than a pretty obnoxious smell and the consequent disruption to serving lunches there was no other disruption to the school day.

“Also, while those young people directly involved were sent home no other pupils were instructed to leave school.

“All the pupils were safe and no one was harmed.

“The area was cleaned immediately and has been cordoned off to allow further cleaning today [Friday].

“Tayside Contracts catering, janitorial and cleaning staff were excellent in the way they responded to help Brechin High staff.”

A spokesman for Angus Council added: “An apparent practical joke in extremely poor taste involving what can best be described as a homemade stink bomb was carried out at one of our schools at lunchtime.

“No one was injured and ordered was quickly restored.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an unknown liquid being thrown at pupils at Brechin High School around 12.45pm on Thursday October 29 2020. No one was injured and inquiries are at an early stage.”