A schoolgirl has been charged with assault following an incident at a Dundee school where a pupil was allegedly jabbed in the face with a sharp medical instrument.

The incident was reported after the girl allegedly struck the pupil at St Paul’s Academy.

According to the parent of one of the pupils, the girl allegedly struck up to six other children with a finger-pricker during lunchtime on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a girl has been charged with assault following an incident at a school in Gillburn Road, Dundee.

“A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor for consideration.”

Speaking about the alleged incident last week, the dad explained to the Tele: “There was an incident at St Paul’s at dinnertime where a girl was going about with a diabetic device and she stabbed six different pupils.

“The school never phoned my wife to say our daughter had been stabbed with it and she only found out from our daughter when she got home.

“We have been up to the hospital but they don’t think we have to worry about any contamination.

“We’re waiting for a phone call from the health board to confirm everything is OK.

“When we were at the hospital they said we weren’t the first people to be up with the same issue and others from the school had been in too.”

A finger-pricker is used to draw blood from individuals to test for glucose levels.

Diabetics often carry them along with a portable blood meter to check on their blood sugar level.