Pupil at Grove Academy struck by car but ‘no major injuries’ reported

Police were called to a Dundee school yesterday after an S1 pupil was struck by a car.

Officers arrived at Grove Academy just after 2pm, however no ambulances were called to the scene and no major injuries were reported.

A senior pupil at the school said: “Claypotts road can be pretty dangerous, especially at the junction of Strathern Road.

“Kids just kind of run around on the road there too.

“They don’t really look around.

“Drivers need to be careful in the area, but the kids need to be more careful too because there’s a lot of learners in the area.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Grove Academy at 2:05pm on Tuesday January 21 following a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian outside of the school.

“No major injuries have been reported.”