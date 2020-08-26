Pupil at fourth school in Dundee tests positive for coronavirus as Kingspark cases increase to 34

A pupil at a fourth school in Dundee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The pupil is in Primary three at St Clements RC.

Parents of all P3 pupils have been contacted by staff to advise that their child should self-isolate until September 1 and contact tracing is underway.

Chair of the IMT, Dr Ellie Hothersall said: “Parents of the wider school population at St Clement’s have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a contact of a case. They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“The P3 classroom will be deep cleaned and risk assessments are being carried out. Parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions are in place and the school remains open.

“It is important that those who are asked to self-isolate do so to prevent further transmission of the virus in our communities.”

© DC Thomson

Meanwhile, 34 positive coronavirus cases have been linked to Kingspark School.

A total of 21 members of staff have tested positive, as well as three pupils and 10 community contacts.

The school for pupils with additional support needs remains closed and staff and pupils are continuing to self-isolate.

At Grove Academy the figure remains the same with one pupil testing positive for the virus and 14 close contacts are self-isolating until September 5. The school remains open.

At Ss Peter and Paul Primary School the figure remains at one single positive case, and the Primary 2A class are self-isolating until September 2.

Close contacts have also been identified and are self-isolating. The school remains open.

The number of cases at Happy Times out of school club at Downfield Primary remains unchanged at two.

Close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating until September 2.

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council Executive Director of Children and Families Services said: “Parents may be feeling more anxious as positive cases are identified in schools, however parents should be reassured that we are working closely with colleagues in Public Health to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to ensure pupil and staff safety.”