Pupil at Dundee secondary school contracts coronavirus

A pupil from Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health chiefs say a small number of staff and pupil close contacts of the individual have been identified.

They have now been contacted by the school and told to self-isolate until Sunday, September 5.

Dr Ellie Hothersall is Chair of the Incident Management Team (IMT) which is working with Dundee City Council, Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland to provide advice and support around the cases linked to schools in Dundee.

She said: “Pupils and parents of the wider school population have been reassured that if they have not been contacted individually, they or their child have not been identified as a contact of a case. They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“Risk assessments are being carried out, however, parents should be assured that all appropriate precautions are in place and the school remains open.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Cuncil Executive Director of Children and Families Services, said: “Parents may be feeling more anxious as positive cases are identified in schools, however we are working closely with colleagues in Public Health to ensure there is a swift and appropriate response to ensure pupil and staff safety.”

Meanwhile, the following information was released by the IMT on Tuesday evening.

KINGSPARK SCHOOL

Number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases — 31

This is made up of:

21 members of staff

2 pupils

8 community contacts

The school remains closed and all staff and pupils continue to self-isolate.

SS PETER AND PAUL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Single positive case

P2A class self-isolating until September 2

Close contacts identified and self-isolating

School remains open

HAPPY TIMES OUT-OF-SCHOOL CLUB AT DOWNFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL