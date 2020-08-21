Pupil among those affected as number of coronavirus cases at Dundee school jumps to 12

A pupil is among six new coronavirus cases identified at a Dundee school.

All staff and pupils at a Kingspark school have been told to self-isolate after the number of positive cases doubled.

Kingspark, a special educational needs facility, was temporarily closed on Wednesday after six adults linked to the site tested positive.

NHS Tayside has since announced that the number of cases has now climbed to 12, including the first pupil case.

The pupil was identified as a contact of one of the earlier cases.

The school, which is currently undergoing a deep-clean, will remain closed for the 14-day isolation period.

The health board advises all those who are connected to the school, or who live with a pupil should self-isolate for the same period.

Dr Ellie Hothersall, consultant in public health medicine with NHS Tayside, said: “Due to the complex needs of the pupils and the very close proximity of care required, the situation at the school is highly complex. We are therefore taking the precaution at this time of advising that all staff self isolate for 14 days from the date they were last on site.

“Additionally, we ask all pupils and their households to self isolate for 14 days from Thursday, August 20. Guidance has also been shared with the families on what this means for them and how they will be supported.”

Paul Clancy, Dundee City Council executive director of children and families services, said: “I would like to reassure families that this action is being taken to keep everyone safe. This is our paramount concern and we cannot be complacent.”

Further information for parents and staff is available at www.taysidecares.co.uk.