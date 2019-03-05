Punching power sees Dundee boxer Kean win Scottish title

Dundee super-welter boxer Paul Kean is the new Scottish champion after his fourth-round knockout of Paisley’s Craig Kelly at the Trump Turnberry Hotel on Saturday.

Paul, who lost in a previous tilt for the title against Johnstone’s Stefan Sanderson, now sports a 10-wins-one-loss record.

His manager, Perth’s Sam Kynoch, said: “It was Paul’s first knockout win and he has now added power to his boxing skills.

“It was super shot, right on the button.

“Paul started well and was continuing to look good.

“He is now back in training and is likely to box again in May.

“He put in a really impressive performance and I am absolutely delighted with him.

“It was a career-best showing. Paul is a lovely boxer who has now got the power.

“He was very aggressive during the contest and thoroughly deserves to be the Scottish champion.”

Another super-welter who Kynoch manages, Dean Sutherland, who, like Paul, trains out of Dundee’s Skyaxe gym, took his record to six with no losses with a points win over Londoner Ryan Toms also at the Trump Turnberry.

“Toms is a very experienced campaigner with a reasonable record but Dean did more than enough to win,” said Sam.

“He will now box for the Boxing Union Ireland title against Keane McMahon at Aberdeen’s Tree Tops hotel in May.”