Dundee pub and restaurant owners say a second lockdown with no government support is a “huge concern” for the hospitality industry.

Nicola Sturgeon warned more national restrictions may be needed this week, as doing nothing is “not an option” to halt rising cases of Covid-19.

Hospitality patrons have witnessed the effects of new tougher rules introduced last Monday, with patrons being made to wear masks unless eating or drinking.

The new ‘rule of six’ also banned gatherings of more than six people from two different households.

David Glass, owner of Doc Ferry’s bar in Union Street, Broughty Ferry said: “A second lockdown is definitely a concern for us, a really huge concern.

“I don’t suppose we’d receive any help from the government this time.

“I also think that the idea of closing early would actually be detrimental. All the taxis drivers I’ve spoken to say that all they do when the pubs close is cart people between households.

“If you close pubs early people will just have house parties, at least if it’s here we can control it a bit.”

© Matteo Bell/DCT Media

He claimed new rules had lead to a downturn in business, with many customers choosing to stay home instead.

“As far as we’re aware, we’ve been upholding all the new rules for households and groups, but that’s one of those things where we’ll never actually know,” he said.

“Every time we take a booking or a group at the door we make sure to check that they definitely come from no more than two households. People seem to be understanding of the new rules, but obviously we’ll never have any way of knowing if they’re actually from different places.

“The other thing is that business is slightly down this week because of it. I think it’s because people want to go out in groups of three from different places but can’t.

“I’m also still dumbfounded by the no music or TV noise rule, I don’t really know what difference that makes.”

Matthew Johnson, general manager of the Bird and Bear at the Waterfront, said that business had been slower, but claims the new restrictions aren’t entirely responsible.

He said: “It’s the middle of the month, and the Eat Out to Help Out is over, so there’s a lot of reasons.

“A lockdown would hurt us a lot more though, it would have a big financial impact.

© SYSTEM

“I can’t imagine that we’d have the same government support as we did last time, with furlough and that.”

Chef proprietor of The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry, Adam Newth, said he was worried about the knock-on effect this will have for the traditionally busy Christmas period.

He said: “It’s a difficult one because they say no more than a table of six but with our private dining room we’re not quite sure on where we stand and whether we could have two tables of six, so they can still share the experience.

He added: “You don’t want to be breaking the rules but you still have to make your business work. Most customers have been ok with it, especially the bigger bookings we’ve had to phone up. But it’s the knock-on effect for Christmas that I’m starting to worry about, if this is going to last to then.

“The hospitality trade is absolutely reliant on these peak times of the year, particularly with Christmas parties and that’s what we’re most worried for.

“Now that furlough has stopped and the government help is starting to dry up, Christmas is going to be a crucial time for these businesses to get through January and February.”

‘Next six months will be difficult’ warns chamber of commerce chief

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee Chamber of Commerce, warned the next six months would be difficult for the hospitality industry.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything coming out quickly enough in terms of testing or vaccines to make people feel they want to be out and about,” she said.

“The critical issue is around jobs and livelihoods and making sure these businesses have a enough support to be financially viable. The more restrictions come in, the less viable it becomes.

“What we want to see happen is a two-pronged approach with an extension of the furlough scheme and other support for businesses which reduce overheads, so if they continue to employ people, it lessens the cost. That would have a huge impact.”

© DC Thomson

Alison, pictured above, described the situation as a perfect storm, particularly for firms who took out loans which require repayment next year.

“If it was one storm, it would be OK, but in the last quarter of this year, when the weather gets cold and cases rise again, businesses will struggle to offset losses,” she said. And she added it is very difficult for businesses to plan because no two lockdowns are the same, in terms of rules or regions.

Some industries were thriving, however, particularly those able to offer online services. Manufacturing and export businesses had also fared well.

The UK Government Kickstart scheme – offering funding to employers to create job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds – had generated a lot of interest across Dundee and Angus, she said.

“I’m confident in saying this scheme has the potential to create hundreds of jobs. If this scheme works well it could bridge the gap, and I hope the government will widen it out.”