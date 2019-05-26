Pubs hoping for bumper football footfall as Dundee United try to seal promotion today

The hype surrounding Dundee United’s crucial Premiership play-off final is at fever-pitch – with supporter groups and pubs restlessly awaiting today’s match.

And it won’t just be Arabs hoping for a Beautiful Sunday as publicans across the city brace themselves for what they hope is a massive weekend.

The Tangerines need to beat St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley in order to secure promotion to Scottish football’s top flight.

Victory would bring an end to a three-year exile spent in the Championship – and its importance is not lost on loyal Arabs.

All 1,500 tickets for tomorrow’s game, which kicks off at 3pm, were sold out within an hour on Tuesday after dedicated fans camped out overnight.

Private hire coach firm Fishers Tours confirmed it had received a number of inquiries from fans looking for transport to the game, but had been unable to honour them due to prior commitments.

A spokeswoman said: “We’ve had a lot of phone calls from United supporters but unfortunately we haven’t been able to accommodate them.”

However, for those unable to get to Paisley, dozens of pubs are set to show the game live when it is broadcast on BT Sport.

Belhaven Pubs – which runs the Fisherman’s Tavern, Globe, Old Bank Bar, Post Office Bar and Trades House – has confirmed it will show the match in its Dundee watering holes.

And the bars surrounding Tannadice are expecting heaving crowds tomorrow afternoon.

Kate Fraser, manager at the Ambassador on Clepington Road, said there had been a lot of interest from her customers.

She added: “We’ll have the match showing in here and we’ll have food on – we’re expecting a lot of people to come in.

“It was really busy here on Thursday for the first game.”

Pub bosses are keeping their fingers crossed United come home with a promotion tomorrow.

Local landlords believe United’s relegation in 2016 has had a negative effect on their business.

The loss of big matches such as regular Dundee derbies, not to mention teams with huge followings such as Rangers and Celtic, has posed a challenge.

David Glass, president of the Dundee Licensed Trade Association, said: “If both teams are in the top league that’s great for the city.

“Around the grounds especially it would make a hell of a difference. If United do make the Premiership more of their games would show on TV, which is good for the armchair fans.

“As a whole it would definitely be a net positive.”